Whole Foods employee baffled after manager reveals store's return policy: 'It makes me so sad'

"Food we throw out daily could literally feed me for months."

A Whole Foods employee shared a troubling discovery about the supermarket chain's waste practices.

"Found out what my location does to return/canceled orders. They just throw it away," a person who identified themselves as a store worker posted to r/WholeFoods on Reddit, revealing that their store location discards all returned and canceled orders — including perfectly good, sealed food items.

What's happening?

The worker posted a photo showing a shopping cart overflowing with bagged produce destined for disposal. They noted this represented just "an eighth" of what their store threw into waste bins in a single day.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I asked why we don't give it and my manager said it's a food borne illness risk because it left the store for like 0.5 seconds sealed in a bag," the employee wrote. "Like, the amount of food we throw out daily could literally feed me for months. It makes me so sad."

Why is food waste at Whole Foods concerning?

Large-scale grocery waste directly fuels our planet's overheating by releasing methane when food decomposes in landfills. This waste happens while over 47 million Americans face hunger, per Feeding America.

The practice particularly stings given Whole Foods' emphasis on sustainability and community care. The chain's blanket policy of trashing returned items, regardless of how briefly they left the store or their sealed condition, raises questions about corporate responsibility.

Another issue is the likelihood this food ended up at a landfill, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports is the country's third-largest source of planet-warming methane pollution. Food is the most common material dumped in landfills, and the methane pollution it creates is 28 times more potent than carbon at trapping heat in Earth's atmosphere.

Is Whole Foods doing anything about this?

While this incident points to concerning practices, Whole Foods has undertaken some positive sustainability initiatives. The company maintains partnerships with food recovery organizations in many locations and earned a GreenChill certification from the EPA for reducing refrigerant emissions from its business practices.

However, the company's policy on returns suggests room for improvement in waste reduction efforts.

What's being done about grocery waste more broadly?

Many grocery chains have adopted more sustainable approaches to handle returns and prevent waste. Some partner with food banks to redistribute appropriate items, while others use apps connecting surplus food with local organizations.

Several states have passed laws requiring large food retailers to donate suitable excess food rather than dispose of it.

Consumers can help by carefully planning purchases, accepting imperfect produce, and encouraging their local stores to partner with food recovery programs. Supporting grocers with strong food donation practices also sends a clear message about your priorities.

