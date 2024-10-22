Gardener reveals simple produce storage hack for quick and easy meals down the line: 'So nice and handy'

If you have a bounty of peppers from your garden, community-supported agriculture program, or just from buying too many that are about to go bad, try out this tip to freeze them for later.

The scoop

Freezing your food is one of the best ways to keep it from spoiling. You can just toss fruits and veggies in whole, but taking a little time to prep will make it easier to use them later.

@wyseguide I usually have way too many peppers on hand at the end of the summer season. Whether you grow them or buy them, here's how to prepare an artichoke ahead for quicker meals by freezing peppers. ♬ original sound - Kaleb Wyse

Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) is a home gardener who shows followers on TikTok tips for everything from maximizing your garlic harvest to cleaning wooden utensils. In one clip, Kaleb takes viewers through their favorite way to store peppers.

Kaleb's instructions for freezing your extra peppers are quite simple. Start by cutting each in half and removing the seeds and pith — these parts are typically the hottest part of spicy peppers. Next, chop up your peppers into your desired shape. This creator chose to dice their peppers.

Kaleb recommends laying your peppers out on a cookie sheet, as that will prevent them from sticking together. If your freezer is too small for a baking sheet, you can skip this step. Finally, transfer your cut peppers into a reusable freezer bag and save for adding to everything from tacos to stews.

In the clip, the creator is wearing gloves for cutting up the peppers. This is advised because the oils from hot peppers like jalapenos can irritate your skin and are quite hard to get off.

How it's working

Taking action like this to keep your food from spoiling keeps money in your wallet and waste out of the landfill. According to the USDA, nearly 40% of our food goes to waste and costs the average American household hundreds of dollars a year. If you are able to cut your food waste by just 10%, you could save close to $100 annually.

Food waste has become such an important issue that in 2024, the Biden Administration released a strategy to combat it.

"Each year, too much food produced in the United States ends up in landfills instead of on dining room tables. This hurts our economy by raising the cost of food and contributing to climate pollution," EPA administrator Michael S. Regan said.

Research by the EPA also found that "U.S. food loss and waste embodies 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide … equal to the annual CO2 emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants."

While these statistics can feel daunting, simple actions like preserving your food can have a big impact, especially when everyone does their part.

What people are saying

TikTokers were inspired by this idea and gave some of their own.

"What brand of freezer bags are those? They look so nice and handy!" asked one commenter. While Kaleb didn't respond, there are plenty of great options.

Someone else suggested, "I freeze solid. Do not thaw and cut it open, all the seeds fall right out! So easy!"

Another commenter added, "I do this too! I use them in chili, stir fry, eggs, and pasta sauces! It makes it so easy to."

