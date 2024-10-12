Expert gardener shares genius hack to maximized garlic harvest: 'It couldn't be easier'

"You can plant this anytime from mid September all the way through November depending on where you live."

Here's a simple gardening hack that'll have you saying, "Wait, I can do that?" Late-season garlic planting is easy and guaranteed to grow your garden and wallet.

The scoop

Gardening expert Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) shared a TikTok video showing how simple it is to plant garlic for a bountiful harvest next year.

@wyseguide It's that time of year again when it's time to plant garlic. I love to grow a bunch of garlic because it couldn't be easier! Here's the process for planting it! ♬ original sound - Kaleb Wyse

"Today, we're gonna plant the easiest thing: garlic for next year," Wyse explains in the video, writing, "I love to grow a bunch of garlic because it couldn't be easier!"

He breaks down the process into a few straightforward steps. First, choose your garlic. Use cloves from last year's harvest or grab some from a local farmers market.

Then, prep the soil by digging about six inches deep in rich soil. Next, plant the cloves, spacing them 4-6 inches apart with the pointy end up. Finally, cover and wait. Nature does the rest.

"You can plant this any time from mid-September all the way through November depending on where you live," Wyse adds.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

By growing your own garlic, you'll save money on store-bought produce and enjoy fresher, more flavorful bulbs come harvest time.

But the benefits don't stop there. Gardening is a mood booster that gets you outside and moving. It's like a gym membership for your mental health, minus the monthly fees.

Growing your own food is a small but mighty way to reduce your carbon footprint. Every garlic bulb you plant is one fewer that needs to be shipped across the country to your local grocery store.

What everyone's saying

Folks are loving this simple gardening trick. Comments on the video show how excited people are to give it a try.

"Plant now & harvest in June? Got it! Thank you!" one user said.

Another wrote: "I just love your videos!! They're so comforting somehow lol. Can't wait for my garlic to arrive this year so I can get it in the ground!"

"Definitely going to do this!" someone else added.

So, why not give it a shot? Planting garlic this fall could be your first step toward a more sustainable lifestyle. You might just discover a green thumb you never knew you had.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.