Former Japanese corporate worker traded city life for mountain life as an organic rice farmer

"I was kind of burnt out from kind of the corporate world, working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

A farm tour in rural Japan is resonating with viewers for reasons beyond its postcard scenery.

At the center is Vince, an organic rice farmer who traded an always-on corporate job for a slower life built around mountain water, shared land, and food grown close to home.

What happened?

Nakahami, a small Japanese village of about 30 residents that continues to shrink, is the setting of a YouTube video from Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) focused on Vince, an organic rice farmer. With older residents struggling to maintain their plots, he has taken on some of that land while building a life around rice, animals, and a home garden.

The video also walks through the way his rice operation functions, including water diverted from a mountain stream, seedlings started in trays in a greenhouse, and paddies planted with an organic paper mulch that helps suppress weeds.

Explaining why he changed course, Vince said, "I was kind of burnt out from kind of the corporate world, working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week." He added that he had been "worried about my health and the stress" and wanted "to get in touch with nature again."

Why does it matter?

The story touches on two issues at once: burnout in modern work culture and the challenge of keeping rural agricultural communities alive.

Vince's move was deeply personal, but it also points to a broader question about who will care for farmland as villages age and populations decline.

The farm depends on a shared water system that neighbors clean together before the season begins, showing how closely food production can be tied to community stewardship.

Instead of relying on conventional weed control, Vince uses a biodegradable paper mulch made from organic materials that eventually breaks down.

The tour highlights how much labor, planning, and natural infrastructure go into a staple food such as rice.

One commenter captured that curiosity, writing, "Thanks Kevin, Vince and teacher. I always wondered about these rice fields. Can you imagine how fresh the water flowing down the mountain is?!"

What's being done?

Instead of trying to figure everything out alone, Vince says in the video that a sensei taught him an organic rice-growing method centered on paper mulching and careful water management. That kind of knowledge-sharing helps preserve traditional growing skills while adapting them for modern small-scale farming.

His farm uses both newer and older techniques. Momo, his goat, grazes vegetation along the field edges; seedlings are raised in greenhouses; machine planting cuts labor on larger paddies, and hand planting remains part of the process on smaller experimental patches.

One commenter put the fantasy simply: "This man is living my dream life!!!"

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