New study makes alarming discovery about beer: 'Highlights the need for broad, coordinated action'

What is the latest victim of deadly "forever chemicals"? According to a new study reported by PR Newswire, it's beer.

What's happening?

The study, published by the American Chemical Society in late April, found that most beers had some level of PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — which are also known as "forever chemicals" because they linger in the environment and never fully break down.

The RTI International research team tested breweries in three countries — the U.S., Mexico, and the Netherlands — including 17 U.S. counties and nine states.

The type of beer with consistently high PFAS levels was from small-scale breweries located near known PFAS-laden drinking water sources. However, the researchers acknowledged that some chemicals could also come from the beer's packaging.

Still, that doesn't remove the need for regulations. Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, one of the study's lead researchers, told PR Newswire: "RTI's 'Hold My Beer' study highlights the need for broad, coordinated action to reduce PFAS in water supplies."

Why are forever chemicals concerning?

PFAS never fully break down, so these chemicals remain in the environment and can enter our water supplies. They have been linked to myriad diseases — for example, one woman in Alabama suffered heart attacks, a stroke, and kidney failure because of PFAS.

If they can be found in beer, they can be found in any drink. About 98% of Americans are thought to have some level of PFAS in their bodies. And it's not just humans that suffer.

Dr. Carsten Prasse, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University, told the university's Bloomberg School of Public Health: "Around 50% of our rivers and streams contain measurable PFAS concentrations." PFAS pollute aquatic ecosystems, harming wildlife and, in the long run, Earth's biodiversity.

What's being done about it?

In truth, not much (at least on a political scale). As of May 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration is keeping the maximum limits for PFAS while extending the deadline for water utility companies to meet those limits, per Rolling Stone.

If you live in the U.S., you have likely already been exposed to PFAS. If you want to limit your continued exposure, consider ditching nonstick cookware and using natural cleaning products.

