Woman launches battle for justice after uncovering toxic threat in local community: 'I made a promise to God when I was sick'

When Brenda Hampton suffered two heart attacks, a stroke, and kidney failure linked to forever chemicals in her drinking water, she decided to become a community advocate for others impacted by the harmful chemicals.

What's happening?

As AL.com reported, Hampton noticed that her neighbors were also dealing with similar health problems and said she traced them to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in their water supplies. Their community is adjacent to the Tennessee River, where several industrial plants — including 3M — are located.

Hampton founded the Concerned Citizens of North Alabama, an advocacy group dedicated to raising awareness about the health effects of drinking PFAS-contaminated water. She's also one of four people featured in a newly released book on PFAS called "Poisoning the Well: How Forever Chemicals Contaminated America."

PFAS have been found in drinking water across the United States, with one study finding that at least 45% of the nation's tap water could be contaminated with the chemicals.

"Our idea was to take four different communities around the country that each have a unique type of PFAS problem. Unique among each other, but not unique nationwide," one of the book's co-authors, Sharon Udasin, told the news outlet.

Hampton told AL.com that she kept herself going with the goal of saving others.

"I keep saying that the chemicals are going to get the best of me," Hampton said. "I made a promise to God when I was sick, down for 18 months, and I had smaller children at that time: 'God, if you would help me to help these people and give me back my strength, I would do all that I can to help people.'"

Why is PFAS contamination concerning?

As Hampton explained, PFAS have been linked to serious health issues, including increased risk of cancers, immune system problems, respiratory illnesses, and liver damage, among others. They can even lead to death in some cases, according to research. Because PFAS don't break down easily in the environment or our bodies, they can have far-reaching impacts, especially since they're used in so many household products — including nonstick pans and food packaging.

PFAS can get into drinking water from industrial plants, firefighting foams, and leaching from landfills, which is concerning for anyone who lives nearby.

What's being done to help?

AL.com reported that Hampton's advocacy work has paid off, with a reverse osmosis plant opening in Lawrence County in 2021 that will improve the water quality. She's also spoken at conferences nationwide to raise awareness about the chemicals.

New Hampshire lawmakers recently banned PFAS in ski, board, and boat waxes, and France announced the chemicals would be prohibited in clothing textiles and cosmetics starting next year.

Scientists have also made notable progress on removing PFAS from drinking water with high-tech water filters and activated carbon.

Consumers can avoid the harmful chemicals by using stainless steel or cast iron cookware, opting for clean beauty products such as Walmart's line of PFAS-free makeup, and natural cleaning products like good old-fashioned baking soda and vinegar.

