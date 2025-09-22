Shopper shares photo of upsetting sighting in grocery store aisle: 'It makes me absolutely sick'

There is no indication that the store has responded publicly.

A store shopper was outraged after learning that grocery store employees were trashing carts and carts of produce.

What's happening?

In a post shared to r/DumpsterDiving, the shopper explained that they asked employees what would happen to the food in several fully loaded carts. According to the post, the staff told them it would be trashed.

"It makes me absolutely sick," the original poster wrote. "There are absolutely sick people so so many people would take this stuff."

The image shows packaged produce, bagged salads, and other items in bulk, all discarded despite being visibly intact.

Why is food waste important?

Food waste in the United States is staggering, with an estimated 119 billion pounds going uneaten each year, close to 40% of all food produced. Put another way, it's like buying five bags of groceries and leaving two right in the dumpster on your way out.

The resources behind that waste include water, energy, farmland, and labor, which end up getting wasted as well. Once discarded, the food doesn't just disappear; it decomposes in landfills and releases methane, a harmful gas for the environment.

Is the company doing anything about this?

It's unclear which grocery chain this incident took place at, and no indication that the store has responded publicly. However, it is important to note that grocery waste is often complicated, as food has to meet safety standards before it can be donated.

Still, many chains have found solutions.

For example, Kroger partnered with the Arkansas Foodbank to donate food after a power outage, and Trader Joe's has worked to minimize food waste after similar events by giving away food after a refrigeration malfunction instead of sending items straight to the trash.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Globally, momentum is growing to reduce food waste. Cities and states have passed legislation requiring large grocery chains to donate unsold food. Some stores are working with food rescues that quickly redistribute items.

Everyday consumers can also make choices that limit their food waste, like storing leftovers by using hacks that make food last longer, composting when donations aren't an option, and using apps that allow discounted purchases of otherwise wasted food.

"Tell them about Olio and Too Good to Go. People would take this!" said one commenter.

With rising food costs and worsening climate impacts, incidents like this emphasize how important it is for everyone to do their part in making sure food does not go into carts en route to dumpsters.

