Video showing Krispy Kreme dumpster filled with unsold donuts draws concerns online: 'Beyond appalling'

"That's an obscene waste of food."

A shocking video of a dumpster overflowing with untouched donuts has ignited a firestorm online, highlighting the staggering scale of food waste in America.

The clip, shared on X, appears to show what happens at night at a local Krispy Kreme location. In the video, a dumpster is filled to the brim with unsold donuts, prompting the person filming to say, "This is unacceptable … I would've loved these donuts."

An American showed what his local Krispy Kreme does with unsold donuts at night.



Straight into the trash.



After private equity took over, the price of a dozen climbed to $22.



And instead of selling them cheaper…



They'd rather WASTE the food than lower the profit margin. pic.twitter.com/4H5g8SRG1m — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) April 5, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, with viewers stunned by the sheer volume of food being thrown away.

"What do you mean they filled an entire dumpster to the top with doughnuts??? How do you even waste that many???" one user wrote.

In the caption, the original poster claimed the store discards unsold treats rather than offering them at a discount — a detail that struck a nerve with many people already dealing with rising grocery costs.

"This is beyond appalling," one user commented.

Food waste remains a major problem in the U.S., with millions of tons of food discarded by restaurants and grocery stores each year.

Often, unsold food ends up in the trash due to strict safety policies, liability concerns, or logistical challenges around donation.

Still, for many viewers, the video hit a deeper nerve.

"That's an obscene waste of food," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Anyone who has worked fast food in America could tell you how awful the waste is. You aren't 'allowed' to do anything with the food besides throw it away at the end of the day. It's absurd."

Others noted that Krispy Kreme is far from alone.

"You should see the amount of food thrown away at grocery stores EVERY day," one user said.

The backlash highlights a growing demand for better solutions.

Programs already exist that aim to reduce waste, such as donating unsold food to shelters or using apps that connect customers with discounted surplus meals.

Federal protections, such as the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act, shield businesses from liability when donating food in good faith. Still, strict safety protocols and time constraints often limit how much can realistically be redistributed.

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