Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of dozens of Krispy Kreme boxes in dumpster: 'That's so sad'

"Pisses me off how much [they're] willing to throw away rather than donate/give away."

A frustrated user posted an image to the Mildly Infuriating subreddit that showed a dumpster overflowing with boxed Krispy Kreme donuts.

What happened?

"Pisses me off how much [they're] willing to throw away rather than donate/give away," the user wrote. "I don't know how long this has been sitting for but it's still absurd."

The photo seems to show dozens of branded boxes stacked in a blue dumpster. Many of the boxes appear unopened and intact, suggesting the donuts inside may still have been edible when they were discarded.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other Reddit users shared the original poster's irritation.

One mentioned the Too Good To Go app, which lets businesses sell leftover food at discounted prices. "That's so sad. ... They'd make tons of extra money using this service," the user noted.

Why is food waste concerning?

Food waste causes serious problems for people and the planet. The accumulation of edible goods in landfills produces methane. This heat-trapping gas warms our atmosphere 28 times faster than carbon dioxide over 100 years.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The United Nations has estimated that food loss and waste generate 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse gases, while over 700 million people experience hunger around the world. This disconnect between excess and need affects communities everywhere, especially those already experiencing inequitable access to resources.

Wasted food reflects the waste of other resources too. Growing and shipping food that never gets eaten wastes water, energy, and labor.

For businesses, it would seem, throwing away inventory would also mean throwing away profit — or at least adding to their environmental impacts.

Is Krispy Kreme doing anything about this?

Krispy Kreme has made commitments to reducing waste across its operations. The company says it participates in donation programs with local organizations in some areas, though implementation depends on each individual franchise.

Food safety regulations can create some challenges for donation programs. It's important that businesses make sure donated food meets health standards to protect recipients from illness. Thankfully, many successful models exist for the safe redirection of surplus food to those who need it.

Some Krispy Kreme locations have partnered with food rescue organizations that collect day-old products for distribution. The company has also worked to improve production planning to reduce excess inventory.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Solutions for reducing food waste have expanded across the United States. Apps like Too Good To Go, now operating in several U.S. cities, can connect consumers with restaurants selling surplus food at reduced prices.

Food rescue organizations work with grocery stores, restaurants, and bakeries to redirect safe, edible food to food banks and soup kitchens. These programs follow strict safety guidelines and can address hunger and landfilling.

For businesses looking to reduce waste, composting is another viable option when donation isn't feasible. Composting programs can turn food scraps into nutrient-rich soil that keeps organic matter from spewing methane from landfills — instead bringing the potential to grow new crops and add to the food supply.

Individual actions can add up too. Supporting companies and specific franchises that prioritize waste reduction sends a message to corporations about what consumers demand from brands.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.