  • Food Food

People infuriated after worker is forced to throw away food without a 'living wage': 'This should be illegal'

"The American dream."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
An employee shared in a viral Reddit post that their employer made them throw away food while they don't even earn a living wage.

Photo Credit: iStock

An employee struggling to make ends meet went off on their employer after being forced to throw away food, garnering more than 8,000 upvotes from disgruntled Redditors. 

What's happening?

"They can't pay a living wage but I'll waste hundreds on food waste," the original poster vented. They shared a picture of a trash can filled with sandwiches and other food items. 

An employee shared in a viral Reddit post that their employer made them throw away food while they don't even earn a living wage.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP, who didn't name their employer, unleashed a flurry of criticism from people who felt the same way. 

"This should be illegal. Food should be donated to people who need it," a commenter said

"Won't pay a living wage but will fire you for eating a sandwich marked for trash. The American dream," another replied

"Yep, see it almost everyday at my job yet I cant make enough to keep my apartment once my rent goes up," someone complained

Why is this important?

According to Fast Company, recent consumer and labor data shows that the average American worker's pay hasn't risen at the same rate as everyday essentials like groceries. 

While the OP shared their experience four years ago, the specter of inflation was clearly haunting people even then. 

Inefficiencies within the food system can cause producers to further increase their prices to make up for lost revenue, as well as raise citywide disposal costs. 

And there's a lot of inefficiency, as this post reveals. 

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that between 30%-40% of the country's food supply ends up as waste. 

Preventing food waste can help lower costs, making nutritious food items more accessible for everyone while also reducing air pollution from food decomposing in landfills. 

Are any organizations addressing food waste?

As long as food is handled safely before being distributed in good faith, federal laws offer liability protection. Feeding America provides more than 40 million meals to Americans every year with assistance from its donors and partners, including Aldi, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Sam's Club.

What can I do about food waste?

The average person loses $750 annually to wasted food, but buying only what you're going to use and storing food properly to extend its freshness will help put money back in your wallet.

Flashfood, Too Good to Go, and Martie are apps and services that sell food that would otherwise go to waste at discounted rates. Give them a try to see how much you can save. 

If you have inedible scraps, consider composting them rather than throwing them in the trash. You'll drastically reduce your food-related pollution while making free fertilizer for your garden. 

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider