Shopper tells all about little-known service that can dramatically reduce grocery bills: 'Is [this] the discount … we've been waiting for?'

"A great marketplace to discover and try new products at a fraction of the cost."

For saving money on food and other basic groceries without sacrificing quality, there are few better options than Martie, as one review from The Good Trade reported.

The scoop

Even though a huge portion of the food produced in the U.S. goes to waste each year — between 30% and 40%, according to some estimates — the cost of groceries has continued to rise. Brianna Schubert of The Good Trade set out to find a better deal to get around those prices.

"Is Martie the discount retailer we've been waiting for?" she asked in her recent review. "As someone who loves a good deal and cool, sustainable, and trendy brands, Martie is a great marketplace to discover and try new products at a fraction of the cost you'd encounter on their websites or in a bustling shop."

How it's helping

As Schubert conservatively estimated, Martie offers name brands at up to 70% off their retail prices. (According to Martie, some of its products are as much as 80% off.)

The company can offer large discounts on items because it searches for the overstock: places where retailers or wholesalers have ordered more of a good than they can sell and want to get rid of the excess. Instead of letting those establishments throw out the extra product, Martie buys it at a steep discount, and then offers it for sale on its app.

Operating this way helps reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill. It saves resources, energy, and water, while preventing pollution. Meanwhile, it saves you money, making this a win-win. Even the packaging it uses to ship your items is recyclable.

What everyone's saying

According to Schubert, there are not many drawbacks to Martie's service. The only real thing you need to keep in mind is that it doesn't offer fresh produce — but you can grow that at home.

