Florida man urges people to eat creature wreaking havoc in US region: 'Looks good to me'

"I soaked these … for 24 hours in some buttermilk, pickle juice, and some seasonings."

It's that time of year again in Florida. It's chilly enough that invasive green iguanas are falling out of trees because they get too cold and become stunned. It's also the time of year when some residents start collecting those iguanas for meat.

While some stick to making things like iguana tacos, one Florida man decided to go with the classic iguana-and-waffles combo (after all, this species is known as "chicken of the trees").

Complex shared the story of Ryan's cooking adventure — a moment that went viral — along with the video he posted online.

Ryan shared his recipe for cooking iguana meat, starting with his marinade. He explained, "I soaked these iguana legs for 24 hours in some buttermilk, pickle juice, and some seasonings."

He then demonstrated the cooking process with a setup in the back of his car in a Waffle House parking lot. At one point, a Waffle House employee came outside to see what he was doing. They were immediately taken aback and asked if Ryan was really going to eat the unusual dish.

Green iguanas are an invasive species in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that they are considered a nuisance to homeowners and cause significant damage to vegetation. These iguanas can also damage sidewalks, canal banks, and other infrastructure by burrowing.

Additionally, although green iguanas are mostly herbivorous, researchers have found tree snail remains in some green iguanas' stomachs, suggesting that the species could pose a threat to the endangered native tree snail species in the area.

Humans may be at risk around these iguanas, too, as invasive green iguanas can transmit Salmonella to those who come into contact with water or surfaces contaminated with their feces.

However, this Florida man had the right idea when it came to eating the iguana, as this is a wonderful way to help cull invasive populations while reducing the grocery bill. This method works for animals or invasive plants, such as Himalayan blackberries, which wreak havoc in the Pacific Northwest and are often encouraged for consumption.

While several people on Facebook thought the meal looked delicious, others had some reservations.

"I'm good, I don't want to eat a reptile like that," one Facebook user stated.

Another disagreed and exclaimed, "Looks good to me!"

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