Researchers make crucial breakthrough that could transform common grocery item: 'I was surprised'

Droughts are increasingly affecting wheat production in the U.S. and across the globe, but there may be a tasty alternative: pearl millet.

Researchers from Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, City University of New York, and Monell Chemical Senses Center investigated how American palates might take to this wheat alternative during two recent pilot studies.

The research, which appeared in the journal Foods and was summarized in Phys.org, found that fermented pearl millet flour can replace up to 20% of whole wheat flour in sandwich-style whole grain bread without affecting consumers' acceptance or willingness to purchase it.

The researchers used fermentation — a method they described as traditional and inexpensive — to prepare the millet. Fermentation helps to lower levels of an antinutrient found in pearl millet bran called phytic acid, which reduces the absorption of micronutrients like calcium and iron. The team found that the longer they fermented the millet, the lower the phytic acid levels.

Tasters accepted pearl millet as a substitute for wheat flour up to a threshold of 20%, regardless of whether it was fermented or not. However, for flat breads made only of pearl millet, longer fermentation decreased taste satisfaction, as the study participants found them to be more bitter and sour.

"I was surprised by how effectively simple practices inspired by traditional knowledge can improve nutrition without requiring a deep understanding of the underlying science," lead author May M. Cheung said, per Phys.org. ​​"This simple and more natural method reduced phytic acid levels and improved mineral bioavailability in millet, making it a more nutritious option for the U.S. population."

While wheat has become a staple in American diets, wheat yields across the world have suffered in recent years due to factors like hotter temperatures and disease. For instance, though India is the world's second-biggest wheat producer, blazing temperatures have stifled wheat production there for the past few years. America's wheat belt is struggling as well, as major producer states like Oklahoma face challenges like drought and dramatic temperature swings.

Pearl millet boasts high drought and heat resistance, making it a climate-resilient grain option. Meanwhile, scientists are working on ways to make other crops more drought resistant to ensure we can maintain a steady food supply even as the planet continues to heat. For instance, a team in Spain has developed a product made from natural extracts from plants and algae that can make lettuce and broccoli more drought-resistant.

As for millet, the researchers said that "more work is needed, but so far, there appear to be no sensory barriers to at least partial substitution of whole-grain pearl millet for wheat in whole wheat bread for United States consumers."

