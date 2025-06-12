Farmers issue warning as beloved staples vanish from markets: 'Average families can no longer afford [it] daily'

"This could lead to a health crisis if not urgently addressed."

Fruit may be nature's candy, but in one Nigerian state, it's starting to feel more like luxury jewelry.

What's happening?

According to Naija247news, fruit prices in Enugu have soared by more than 60% since February. These higher prices are making bananas, pineapples, watermelons, grapes, and mangoes unaffordable for many households.

Smoothie vendors report that production costs have doubled, forcing them to raise prices. Traders and sellers are citing Earth's overheating, escalating transport costs, insecurity in northern farming regions, and increased export demand for the price spikes.

"Exporting fruits to other countries is good business, but it leaves less supply at home," said Ugonna Uche, a banana vendor. "Average families can no longer afford fruit daily."

Why are fruit prices important?

This sharp rise in prices is not just a hit to household budgets, but it's also a warning sign of deeper food insecurity.

The overheating planet is disrupting growing seasons, reducing yields of crops that depend on predictable rainfall and temperatures.

Drought, flooding, and soil degradation are making it harder for farmers to produce enough fruit. Meanwhile, transportation costs, worsened by the removal of Nigeria's fuel subsidy, and violence in northern farming regions are limiting access to food.

All of this adds up to an increase in nutritional inequality, as people increasingly cut out fruit and other nutrient-rich foods.

"This could lead to a health crisis if not urgently addressed," civil servant Vincent Chukwu told Naija247news.

What's being done about food prices?

Many are calling for government investment in climate-resilient agriculture, improved security in farming zones, and better infrastructure to reduce transport costs.

Organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations are working to support small farmers and promote climate-adaptive strategies to protect food systems from worsening climate shocks.

Consumers, meanwhile, can take steps to make their food budgets go further by shopping smarter and planning meals ahead. Also, buying in-season produce and reducing food waste makes for the best use of food.

With rising fruit prices signaling broader instability, now is the time to support policies and people who are working to make our food systems stronger, sustainable, and more affordable.

