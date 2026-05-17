Officials issue warning on future of beloved fruit: 'Production per acre has declined'

Farmers around the world are struggling to produce their usual crops because of rising global temperatures.

While Egyptian strawberries are taking up more space on farms, farmers aren't producing as many, reported East Fruit.

What's happening?

Abdallah Tharwat, the chief operating officer of frozen Egyptian strawberry producer and exporter Egyberries, spoke with East Fruit about the state of the berry.

"Egypt has expanded its strawberry cultivation area compared to previous seasons," Tharwat said, per East Fruit. "However, production per acre has declined due to unstable weather conditions and fluctuating temperatures."

Egyberries provides frozen strawberries for countries all across Europe and Asia. As of this past January, 20% of imported strawberries must undergo mandatory physical inspection at EU borders. Due to strict pesticide regulations, the EU removes many strawberries with pesticide residues to enforce compliance.

Tharwat also noted that "productivity challenges are placing greater emphasis on professional farm management and adaptive agricultural practices."

Why is this drop in strawberry yield important?

Farmers around the world are struggling to produce their usual crops due to rising global temperatures.

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Climate science website Carbon Brief compiled an interactive map of 100 cases of extreme weather that negatively impacted crops in 2023 and 2024. Heavy rain and floods ruined a substantial number of crops. There are documented instances of drought, cold, storms, heat, and wildfires that have ruined crops as well.

These extreme weather events and others are only getting worse as more air pollution enters Earth's atmosphere. That pollution traps heat, which increases the frequency and severity of extreme weather events.

In turn, farmers can lose their livelihoods, and consumers bear the brunt of costs. Produce prices are soaring across Europe and other places. This makes it more difficult for many people to afford and access nutritious food.

What's being done about produce availability?

Despite these challenges, Egyberries is still looking to provide strawberries to even more countries.

As Tharwat told East Fruit, "During the 2026 season, we're focusing on strengthening our presence in Germany, Poland, China, Turkey, and Brazil, while also preparing to enter markets such as South Korea, Vietnam, and India."

As for rising grocery prices, food banks everywhere are stepping up to keep people fed. If there are resource gaps in your area, consider joining or starting an organization. And if that kind of commitment isn't for you, even making a meal for a neighbor in need can go a long way.

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