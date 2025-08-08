Food banks deploy innovative methods to feed communities: 'We have to figure out a way'

Food banks around the world are finding innovative ways to feed hungry people while reducing food waste in their communities.

Waste 360 shared details about the inspiring examples set by the Food Bank of the Rockies, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and Food Banking Kenya.

Serving a 148,000-square-mile region across Wyoming and Northern Colorado, the Food Bank of the Rockies works quickly to preserve the millions of pounds of perishable food it distributes.

Employees operate four warehouses and deliver food to remote areas up to four hours away, sometimes in blizzard conditions. To minimize food waste, they carefully handle produce to prevent bruising and decay and utilize software to manage inventory effectively.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has invested substantially in refrigeration and freezer space to collect and distribute meat and produce. This helps people struggling to make ends meet in the sun-drenched Florida heat, enabling the food bank to store as much food as possible safely.

Its warehouse management system facilitates incoming and outgoing shipments, and volunteers help to prevent viable foods from being sent to landfills.

"We want to ship in abundance and of course to keep food safe," said Bill Collins, COO of the Florida food bank, per Waste 360. "So, we have to figure out a way around this infrastructure challenge."

Meanwhile, Food Banking Kenya helps farmers reduce food waste while they earn a living and contribute to feeding hungry people. This food bank purchases produce from local growers to distribute to community feeding programs, soup kitchens, and schools. To extend the shelf life of crops, it invested in a solar-powered dehydrator that delays spoilage.

The stories of these food banks' dedication and resourcefulness are inspiring because of how they make the most of food grown and put it to good use.

Both food waste and food insecurity are significant problems in the world. While restaurants, grocery stores, and households continue to waste food, charities are stepping up to bridge the gap between abundance and need.

Food banks worldwide are adopting more sustainable practices and providing billions of meals to those in need. Innovative food security strategies, such as those pursued by these food banks, help organizations distribute excess food where it's needed most.

As a result, perfectly good food is kept out of landfills, where it would otherwise contribute to planet-overheating pollution.

If there's a food bank in your community, inquire about how you can help with donations or your time. In your own home, learn about how to use your leftovers and keep food fresher for longer.

"Food Bank of the Rockies allowed me to put food on the table and not feel as stressed on a daily basis. … It was impactful in my life to be able to actually make a meal and to be able to have some fresh foods too," one meal recipient said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.