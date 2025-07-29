Man reveals surprising way to battle harmful fish wreaking havoc on US waterways: 'I had no idea'

One TikToker is offering a delicious solution to the ecological problem of invasive species. Creator Chris Therrien (@ciscokidoutdoors) shared a clip showing off a big catch of rainbow smelt — considered invasive in parts of Canada — along with a step-by-step demo on how to cook them up into a crispy meal.

"Eat your enemies," the caption reads.

In the video, the smelt are breaded and fried until golden. "I like to use … some rice flour or some oat flour in addition to the standard wheat flour because I find it coats it better and gives them a nice crisp," Chris says. They're then served up as a fresh and tasty way to help the ecosystem.

Rainbow smelt are small, silver fish native to North America's Atlantic coast, but when introduced to freshwater lakes such as Ontario and Erie, they disrupt local ecosystems by outcompeting native fish for food and preying on their eggs. Invasive species can threaten fishing industries and affect water quality, endangering both biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Targeting invasive species is one creative way communities are adapting to protect their food supply and water systems. By catching and eating invasive fish, anglers not only score a delicious, free dinner, but they also help restore balance to the ecosystem and protect local economies that rely on the water systems the fish have invaded. Similar initiatives have taken off elsewhere, from lionfish recipes in Florida and Curaçao to officials encouraging locals and chefs to eat invasive species.

TikTok commenters loved the approach. "Love being able to eat invasive species," said one commenter. "I had no idea they were invasive! Luckily they're tasty!" another user wrote. "Sooooooo gooooood," said a third.

Another user offered an alternative for anyone not particularly interested in chowing down on them: "Dogs love them!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.