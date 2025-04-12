Officials unsettled over unyielding threats to crops behind iconic beverage: 'Major concern'

A dry spell in Darjeeling, India, is threatening the world's most expensive tea.

What's happening?

"Unfavorable weather conditions" delayed the picking of premium first-flush Darjeeling tea from mid-March to early April, when some rain finally fell, The Hindu Businessline reported April 1. The West Bengal city's "famous gardens" are home to the country's first product with a geographical indication.

"All the gardens have not witnessed rainfall so far," Chamong Group Chairman Ashok Kumar Lohia said. "Gardens, located in different altitudes, are still suffering due to dry weather. Next seven to ten days are very crucial for the industry. If all the gardens do not receive rains in the next 7-10 days, then there would certainly be significant crop losses."

This first crop accounts for 20% of the area's annual production and 40% of Darjeeling tea producers' yearly revenue, per Businessline.

Why is this important?

As a significant source for European and Japanese tea demand, India is the No. 2 black tea exporter after Kenya and the No. 3 producer overall after Kenya and China. Darjeeling tea production, however, dropped to 5.6 million kilograms in 2024 from 6.01 in 2023, and this year's crop could be the smallest in history because of unideal weather and a shrinking market, according to the outlet.

Rapidly rising global temperatures are threatening crops around the globe, including rice in Malaysia and corn in the United States. This not only impacts consumers but farmers and suppliers as well, raising prices and disrupting economies.

"The major concern for the Indian tea industry is net export did not increase much last year due to higher imports from the overseas markets," an anonymous expert told Businessline. "Import has almost doubled. These are mostly unchecked imports and these cheap teas are being exported as Indian tea. It is hurting the Indian tea industry."

What's being done about India's tea industry?

Because increasingly variable and extreme weather is the result of the burning of dirty fuels — coal, gas, and oil — for energy, the solution is to move to clean energy sources such as solar and wind. This cuts the heat-trapping pollution that envelops the planet like a blanket and even saves people money on their utility bills.

