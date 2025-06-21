Expert gardener shares simple method to keep pests off your plants: 'Thanks for sharing this valuable information'

A new hack for growing peppers will help give you the best crops possible, and it's all due to companion planting. A TikTok video has gained attention for pepper-growing tips, and it's all the rage with fellow gardeners online.

The scoop

The video was uploaded by Planted In The Garden (@plantedinthegarden), a page run by gardening couple Char and Marv, who give useful tips to best grow your next harvest.

♬ original sound - Planted in the Garden @plantedinthegarden Plant these beside your peppers Basil: This herb not only enhances the flavor of peppers but also repels pests like aphids and spider mites Marigolds: Known for their pest-repelling properties, marigolds deter nematodes and other harmful insects. They also attract beneficial insects that can help protect pepper plants. Cilantro: This herb attracts beneficial insects while repelling pests such as spider mites and aphids. Onions: Onions can help deter pests that commonly affect peppers, such as aphids and thrips. Their strong scent can mask the presence of peppers, making it harder for pests to locate them. Garlic: Similar to onions, garlic has natural insecticidal properties that repel various pests, including slugs and aphids, providing a protective barrier for pepper plants Carrots: Carrots can provide shade for pepper plants while their foliage acts as a living mulch, helping to retain soil moisture and suppress weeds. Tomatoes: Both peppers and tomatoes belong to the nightshade family and can thrive together. They share similar growing conditions and can benefit from each other's presence Oregano: This herb grows low to the ground and does not compete for space with peppers. It can also attract beneficial insects and improve soil health Chives: Chives can help deter pests and attract pollinators . Their growth habit allows them to coexist well with pepper plants without competing for resources. Swiss Chard: Can enhance growth, deter pests, and improve soil health, making them a great combination for any garden! #gardening #gardening101

In the video, the user explains three great companion plants for peppers. "Number one is onions, they have a strong aroma that can help deter common garden pests such as aphids."

The next one is carrots. "They don't take up much room and they don't compete for light or nutrients," the video continues. "The carrots have deep tap roots, which can help improve soil structure."

French marigolds are the final companion plant mentioned in the video. "They are well-known for their ability to repel harmful pests and also attract many beneficial insects like pollinators," the user says.

How it's helping

Companion planting is a great method for any garden, as pairing plants with one another can possibly boost flavor and naturally regulate your garden. Since companion planting also mitigates pests, you'll be saving yourself from buying chemical-based pesticides, which, on top of costing money, can contain harmful toxins that will affect your food.

Growing your own food is a fantastic way to save money and help offset the mass production of produce, which often has to be shipped long distances to get to you. Not only will you be getting the yummy foods you love locally and for cheap, but you'll also be limiting your carbon footprint.

Planted In The Garden includes even more companion planting options in their video's caption. Some include basil for preventing pests and boosting taste, chives to keep bugs out and pollinators in, and Swiss chard to maximize soil health and promote other plants' growth.

What everyone's saying

All over the internet, the global community of gardeners is visible. Not only does gardening pose environmental benefits, but it also improves your physical and mental health and reduces stress.

Fellow gardeners in the comments on the TikTok shared their interest in the hack and approval for the recommended companion planting.

"Thanks for sharing this valuable information," one user said. "I'll definitely be doing some companion planting with onions next year."

"Watching this, I wanna quit my job and start gardening. Dream life," another commenter added.

Noticing how the companion planting had already benefited the original poster's garden, another user said, "Your plants are gorgeous."

