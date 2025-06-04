Gardener reveals simple but effective trick for flourishing plants: 'Such good information to know'

A gardener revealed why they always grow these two popular plants next to each other in a recent TikTok video. And the benefits are impressive, to say the least.

The scoop

Nicole (@nicolemedolla) shared a quick clip about a simple but effective garden trick: Plant tomatoes and basil side by side.

The video opens with a close-up of a lush basil plant. The caption asks, "Why do I use the companion planting method with tomatoes and basil?"

As the camera shifts to a healthy tomato plant, Nicole explains: "Basil repels pests like aphids, hornworms, and flies, which can harm tomatoes, while also attracting beneficial insects like bees. Basil's rapid growth can shade the soil, helping to retain moisture and keep tomato roots cool during hot weather. Basil can also improve tomato flavor and yield. There's no root competition between the two."

That's companion planting — an easy way to make your garden more productive without doing extra work. By placing certain plants together, you can boost flavor, attract pollinators, deter pests, and get better yields — all without reaching for chemical sprays.

All you need is a tomato plant, some basil, and a sunny patch in your garden or containers. Basil grows quickly and stays low, so it won't compete for space or nutrients. And if you're short on room, it's a smart way to get more out of each bed.

How it's helping

The big draw? Better tomatoes. Many gardeners say basil not only helps ward off bugs but that it also brings out a sweeter, richer tomato flavor and boosts production. This practice is widely used for its low-effort, high-reward payoff, the Almanac revealed.

That means fewer bland tomatoes from the store and less money spent on produce that traveled hundreds of miles. Pairing these plants helps reduce pollution tied to mass farming and long-distance shipping.

Even better — no need for synthetic pesticides. Companion planting works with nature, not against it. That makes it safer for kids, pets, and pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

And gardening does more than fill your fridge. It's linked to lower stress, better mental health, and increased fiber intake, according to scientific research.

Ready to try it? Here are a couple of helpful tips to help you get started growing your own food.

What everyone's saying

"Amen! I planted mine together recently as well," one excited commenter posted.

Another added: "This is such good information to know!"

"Thanks for the tip," a third chimed in. "Planting today!"

