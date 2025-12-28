TikToker breaks down centuries-old hack for growing tastier tomatoes at home: 'They thrive tremendously'

"This earth was designed for everything to kind of work in a circle."

A technique that has been around for centuries is going viral on TikTok for how well it works for homegrown tomatoes.

The scoop

TikTok creator Megan London, who goes by LondonsPriorities (@gardeningsimplified) on the platform, recently demonstrated how planting basil alongside tomato plants can not only deter pests but also produce better tomatoes.

The first thing the basil does is deter unwanted pests, aka those "darn hornworms," as London puts it with a Southern twang. They also enhance each other's flavors, which isn't too surprising considering the common pairing of basil and tomatoes in products like tomato sauce.

London goes one step further by planting tomato, basil, squash, and pepper in the same area.

"All together they thrive tremendously," London reveals. "This earth was designed for everything to kind of work in a circle."

What London is describing is known as companion planting or intercropping. It dates back thousands of years to ancient Mesoamerica, practiced by various Indigenous communities.

This method allows plants to benefit each other, improving growth and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Its practicality and simplicity definitely resonated with TikTokers, with the video racking up over 3.5 million views.

How it's helping

London elaborates on how all the plants work together to aid each other in a variety of ways, creating "its own little ecosystem." Another example London has includes adding lettuce plants into the mix to provide ground cover and root protection for tomatoes. The tomatoes, in turn, provide shade for the lettuce.

The overall technique helps gardeners grow tastier, more resilient food that allows for savings on grocery food trips. That can provide a boost to mental and physical health, as gardening has been shown in studies to aid gardeners holistically.

Another benefit is avoiding the use of pesticides that can find their way into your food. Letting nature do the work instead of chemicals is definitely a win.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners on TikTok shouted out that marigolds also make good companions for tomatoes as their smell deters pests. A commenter had their own companion planting mix that they revealed was passed down to them.

"As a Native American, we were taught to plant corn, beans and squash/pumpkins together," they shared. "We call it the Three Sisters."

London loved the idea, calling it "very effective."

"We could've learned so much from your culture and way of life," she said. "You guys lead sustainability."

