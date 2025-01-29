Gardener shares tips and tricks for making the most of ancient gardening method: 'Beautiful … stunning … perfect'

"I want to have a garden like this too."

As much as many people would love to have beautiful, sprawling vegetable gardens, not everyone has vast yard space.

Thanks to TikToker Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden), space doesn't have to be what keeps you from gardening anymore.

The scoop

Companion planting, as the video shows, is a way to grow plants together in the same pot to save space and tending time and help your plants thrive. The idea behind companion planting is that the natural structure of the plants creates symbiotic relationships, helping them grow better, avoid pests, and support pollinators, all from the same pot. All you need is a pot to fit the vegetables you want to grow and some tips on which vegetables do best together.

Another favorite companion planting hack from @plantedinthegarden: planting fresh herbs together in one pot, which saves money, makes your food taste so much better, and is easy to achieve even with limited gardening space. The herb pot can live right in your kitchen, and they're the easiest to grow together, according to the video.

How it's helping

If you're strategic about your companion planting, it can do far more than overcome a lack of space. Certain plant combinations not only fit in the pot together, but they actually help each other grow better.

The video calls out planting bell peppers and carrots together in the same pot. The pepper plants grow much taller here, providing key shade to the sensitive carrots. For their part, the carrots create a natural mulch that reduces weeds, and their roots loosen the soil, allowing the pepper plants to grow deeper, healthier roots themselves.

The benefits don't stop there. Planting a wide variety of crops deters pests by making their target plant harder to find, improves the diversity of insects and helpful bugs in an ecosystem, including struggling pollinators, and creates the most beautiful gardens.

Growing your own food can also save money on produce, improve physical health through diet and activity, and improve mental health, especially when done through a community garden program (also a great option for companion gardening techniques if at-home garden space is a barrier).

What everyone's saying

