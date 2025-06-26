US farmers devastated as short but powerful hailstorm destroys crops: 'A lot worse than it was last year'

The storm didn't just damage crops: It also crushed a huge amount of produce that was going to be donated to food banks.

A short but powerful hailstorm hit western Colorado in early June, and the results were devastating.

What happened?

According to CPR News, heavy hail tore through the Grand Valley, a well-known fruit-growing region in Colorado.

This happened June 6, and farmers said it was one of the worst storms they've ever seen.

Nik Secrest, a farmer in Palisade, told CPR News: "This year's hailstorm is a lot worse than it was last year."

The storm didn't just damage crops: It also crushed a huge amount of produce that was going to be donated to food banks.

Why are food losses concerning?

Western Colorado is known for growing fruits like peaches, apples, and grapes. When something like this happens, it hits hard and affects a lot of people. Farmers lose income, and food banks have less to give. Even grocery prices can be affected and go up for everyone.

The main issue here is that these types of storms are becoming longer, stronger, and more frequent because of rising global temperatures linked to human-caused pollution. This puts a lot of pressure on the people who grow our food and on the families who rely on it.

What can be done to help?

It is clear that there is no easy fix to this huge issue, but there are always some things we can do to help in the long term. A good way to go about it is supporting local farms, donating to food banks, staying informed about critical climate issues, and trying to understand how extreme weather damages our food.

These events show us how quickly things can change, but they are also a good opportunity to keep in mind that we need to stand with those who grow our food and support any initiatives to make the process a more sustainable one.

