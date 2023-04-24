TikToker shares unexpected hack for getting all the juice out of lemons and limes: ‘This has seriously changed my life’

When life gives you lemons … stick them in the microwave for 15 seconds? Only if you want the juiciest lemons, that is. At least, that’s the benefit according to one TikToker.

The scoop

A TikTok video shared by user Kathryn Kellogg (@goingzerowaste_) shows off a hack that will get you more juice out of your citrus fruits. “Never waste another drop of your citrus again,” the TikToker captions the video.

“You get so much more [citrus] juice when it’s warm,” the TikToker says in the video as she pops a lime into the microwave.

She says if your citrus has been sitting on the counter or in the fridge, you just need to pop it into your microwave for about 15 seconds before juicing. Then, after you take it out of the microwave, give it a roll on your counter or cutting board and “you will get double the juice.”

How it’s helping

Citrus fruits are incredibly versatile and can bring a little zing to your water, tea, or salad dressing, among countless other delicious uses.

But getting every drop of that deliciousness out of citrus fruit can be a challenge, even with a fancy citrus juicer in hand.

This hack helps you get the most juice for your buck. And that can add up as citrus fruits like lemons cost nearly $1 each. So there’s every reason to get all of the juice out of your fruits.

Plus, if you want to keep your food waste footprint low, making the most use out of those citruses is a great start.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers loved the hack.

“This has seriously changed my life since you showed me a couple of years ago,” writes another TikToker.

“Double the juice, double the fun,” writes another.

