Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could solve billion-dollar problem for agriculture industry: 'Maximum impact'

Researchers have found a way to improve crop yields by addressing photorespiration. This metabolic process, which occurs alongside photosynthesis, can reduce crop productivity by up to 36%.

Researchers from the University of Groningen and Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf are developing novel disruptive technologies that could help overcome the issue as part of the GAIN4CROPS project. According to INSociety, inefficiencies in photorespiration cost the agriculture industry billions of dollars in productivity losses each year.

"Our work shows that overcoming photorespiration through engineered pathways can provide a dual benefit: increasing carbon fixation while reducing energy losses," said professor Matthias Heinemann from the University of Groningen.

"This has significant implications for the development of crops that are not only more productive but also better adapted to the changing climate and growing global food demands," Heinemann continued.

In the study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers used several mathematical models to look at 12 pathways to improve photorespiration. They categorized the pathways based on their ability to fix carbon, which converts inorganic carbon dioxide into organic compounds such as sugar.

Their findings revealed that carbon-fixing alternative pathways were most promising, boosting carbon export — the loss of carbon in an agricultural system — by around 20%. Another pathway called TaCo showed potential to improve yields.

Environmental factors, including light intensity and carbon dioxide availability, impacted the effectiveness of these pathways.

The findings will help researchers genetically engineer crops with reduced photorespiration losses. They plan to further optimize the pathways and apply them to crops with the highest potential for enhanced yields. These advancements will play a critical role in bolstering food security and adaptations to the changing climate.

"With the ability to more rationally engineer alternative photorespiratory pathways into suitable crops and identify their optimal growing conditions, our work will hopefully contribute to realizing the maximum impact of alternative photorespiratory pathways for improving crop yields," said professor Andreas Weber, coordinator of the GAIN4CROPS project.

Since agriculture is a significant contributor to global pollution, accounting for around 21% to 30% of heat-trapping gas emissions, having a more efficient system that can improve yields will reduce the impact on the environment. This will also benefit humans by improving air quality and providing more food for a growing population.

