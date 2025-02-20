  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts on high alert after unexpected surge in key staple food price: 'We might see more nations facing hunger'

by Patrick Long
As political, economic, and environmental turmoil all continue to impact food production in 2025, wheat prices are soaring. With those soaring prices comes a stark look at the fragility of our global food supply chain. 

What's happening?

Wheat prices have seen an unexpected surge in the past year, putting experts on high alert for a potential global food crisis.

The rising prices can't be attributed to any one thing, but rather a confluence of global events. For one, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused significant supply chain issues. Ukraine was the seventh-largest producer of wheat globally in 2021, exporting more than $5 billion of the grain, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Another key factor is increasingly extreme weather. Floods and drought have heavily impacted crop production, drastically reducing supply and sending prices through the roof.

These rising costs cause a domino effect that's difficult to follow and even harder to predict. For instance, nations that depend heavily on importing wheat may have to reconfigure trade deals, work with new importers, and subsequently alter their economies to meet their needs.

Why are wheat prices important?

Wheat prices in this instance serve as a bellwether for the state of the global food supply chain. If the cost of wheat is surging, it can mean rising food costs altogether. And in countries without significant wheat production, it can mean worse.

"Without urgent action to stabilize prices, we might see more nations facing hunger and unrest," warns food security expert Sarah Tomlin, per The Pinnacle Gazette.

What's being done about rising food prices?

Anyone who's been to a grocery store in the past few years knows that it's not just wheat prices that are surging. It seems like everything is expensive these days. But what can be done about it?

For one, you can support pro-climate candidates. Major policy changes may be the only thing that can make a big enough impact on our environment to improve global food security. We need candidates who understand that.

On a smaller scale, you can grow your own food. It's cheaper, safer, and more rewarding than depending on the global food supply chain to keep your cupboards stocked — and it can also be a lot of fun.

