Investigation finds dangerous substance in samples of popular beverage: 'Very problematic to human health'

A test of a handful of popular chamomile tea brands found toxic "forever chemicals" in the bags of more than half of the samples.

What's happening?

Consumer watchdog group Mamavation sent 13 chamomile teas from 13 popular brands to an Environmental Protection Agency-certified laboratory to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals."

Tea leaves from seven of these samples had detectable levels of PFAS, with four of them containing quantifiable levels. The most common type of PFAS detected was PFBA. In addition, three of the tea bags tested positive for fluorine, a combination of inorganic fluoride and potential PFAS.

Mamavation noted that this was not the first time PFAS has been detected in tea, pointing to a number of studies, including one of its own that found detectable PFAS in 91% of Earl Grey teas sampled.

"It's disappointing to find PFAS inside chamomile tea," said Scientist Emeritus and Former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program at Duke University, per Mamavation. "This relaxing tea is used by millions of people around the world, and exposure to these hormone-disrupting chemicals is very problematic to human health. Let's hope these companies address this issue."

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

PFAS refers to a group of thousands of human-made chemicals that can be found in household items such as non-stick cookware and water-resistant clothing, along with firefighting foams. These chemicals are persistent in the environment following human use, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to a number of health concerns, including certain types of cancer, developmental delays in children, and decreased ability of the immune system to do its job, per the EPA.

That said, we do not know the full range of dangers linked with PFAS, and new discoveries are being made all the time. For example, one study found that exposure to these chemicals can alter the expression of certain genes within the brain. Another paper tied PFAS to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

Meanwhile, these chemicals are all around us, as they have made their way into our water supplies, food, air, and soil. In fact, one study found that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry asserts that most Americans already have these chemicals in their blood.

What's being done about PFAS?

Though PFAS have earned the moniker "forever chemicals," scientists have recently discovered some groundbreaking methods to help break them down in water. For instance, one University of Illinois team found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process.

Plus, certain states are enacting legislation to protect citizens from PFAS — New Hampshire recently banned ski, board, and boat waxes containing these chemicals.

Meanwhile, the EPA has a strategic plan to address PFAS, but it's unclear how the agency will move forward under the Trump administration. For instance, Environmental Health News recently reported that public health advocates are worried that the administration could continue to weaken drinking water standards for these chemicals, as it already withdrew a Biden administration plan for PFAS drinking water regulations in January.

You can help reduce your exposure by purchasing from PFAS-free brands, opting for nonstick cookware, and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

If you're a chamomile tea lover, Mamavation recommends Celestial Seasonings Chamomile Herbal Tea, From Great Origins (FGO) Organic Chamomile Tea Bags, RISHI Chamomile Medley Organic Botanical Blend Tea Sachet, Taylors of Harrogate Organic Chamomile Caffeine-Free Herbal Infusion Tea, and TAZO Organic Calm Chamomile Herbal Tea, which all tested negative for PFAS and fluorine in the latest study.

The group also listed the results for the other teas tested on its website.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.