TikToker shares the unusual ingredient that can replicate bacon in a pinch: ‘It honestly amazes me’

Bacon is a breakfast staple, but it doesn’t always have to look or taste the same. In fact, the definition of “bacon” is getting pretty broad.

In a viral TikTok, one creator shares their favorite vegan bacon recipe using carrots.

That’s right — carrots.

The vegetable makes a surprisingly good bacon alternative. Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown) posted a video detailing her carrot bacon recipe that puts a spin on this popular breakfast side dish.

​​“Do you see carrots, or do you see bacon? I’m about to make carrot bacon,” Brown says in the video, showing off her crispy meat substitute.

Brown explains her recipe in a step-by-step guide to her five million TikTok followers.

First, she uses a peeler to thinly slice carrots. Then she gathers the ingredients to make a bacon seasoning, which includes liquid smoke, maple syrup, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and onion powder with pepper.

“This is your concoction for the carrots to turn into the bacon,” she reveals.

After mixing the ingredients in a bowl, Brown marinates her carrot slices in the seasoning for about two minutes. Then, she adds the flavored carrots into an air fryer or oven at 380 degrees for five minutes.

This carrot bacon will definitely pass the crunch test and satisfy your bacon cravings.

Additionally, alternative recipes like Brown’s are a delicious way to eat less meat and protect the environment.

Researchers estimate that raising livestock as food for human consumption produces nearly 15% of the total planet-warming gases created annually. The industry also occupies roughly 80% of all agricultural land. Land used for livestock is a major contributor to deforestation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss.

Whether you want to go fully vegan or vegetarian or simply swap out your morning bacon for a more planet-friendly alternative, eating less meat could make a significant impact.

With 3.7 million likes and 21.4 million views, the video was clearly a hit. TikToker users were eager to test the bacon recipe and praised Brown’s technique in the comment section.

“I’m not a vegetarian/vegan, but you really got me out here wanting to make some carrot bacon,” one user comments.

Another user says, “It honestly amazes me how many meat products you can replace with veggies and yours always look so good!”

“You need your own cooking show,” another user adds.

