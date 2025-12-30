Beloved chocolate brand makes major change to iconic candy: 'It's encouraging to see'

One of the world's most recognizable chocolate brands launched a change over the holiday season that could make a meaningful dent in plastic waste.

Mondelēz International, the company behind Cadbury, partnered with packaging firm DS Smith to pilot a paper-based alternative to the familiar plastic tubs used for Cadbury Heroes chocolates, according to ThePackHub. The trial rolled out 300,000 paper tubs across Tesco stores in the U.K. ahead of the 2025 Christmas season, replacing single-use plastic packaging with a recyclable paper option.

The move is part of Mondelēz's broader "Pack Light and Right" strategy, which aims to cut the company's virgin plastic use and instead turn to packaging that's recyclable, reusable, or compostable. While the change may seem small, seasonal products like gift tubs are produced in massive volumes, making them a great opportunity to reduce plastic use in a big way.

Plastics are made from polluting fossil fuels — so aside from contributing to mounds of hard-to-manage waste when thrown away, their production process creates air pollution that contributes to human health risks. Plus, less plastic also means fewer microplastics — tiny particles that end up in food, water, and even human bloodstreams.

As well as a win for human health, curbing plastic production helps slash the planet-warming pollution linked to climate-driven extreme weather and rising global temperatures.

Scaling paper packaging does come with challenges, including durability, moisture resistance, and cost — but trials like this help companies refine solutions that fit everyday use. We've seen similar moves across food and retail, as brands respond to growing consumer demand for plastic-free options and easier ways to recycle. For more sustainability-minded companies, check out these eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

Each paper tub includes a clear On-Pack Recycling Label guidance to help shoppers dispose of it correctly, and a QR code inside the lid invites real-time consumer feedback. Mondelēz says that input will help shape its future packaging decisions, suggesting that this is more than a one-off experiment.

Zac Jenkins, membership manager at ThePackHub, praised the effort, saying, "It's encouraging to see Mondelēz and DS Smith testing real-world applications that could have a meaningful impact on plastic reduction."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.