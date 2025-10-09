Amazon executive reveals surprising reason company changed its intricate packaging: 'It's often an inconvenience'

"When you get those things right, it's a win for all of us."

An Amazon executive has shared the main reason why the company switched to paper-based packaging from single-use plastic.

It comes as the company celebrated an annual sustainability report showing a 16% drop in its use of plastic.

Pat Lindner, Amazon's vice president of mechatronics and sustainable packaging, told Reuters that customers simply find paper easier to recycle than plastic.

"While plastic can be technically recycled, it's often an inconvenience," he said in an August interview, referring to the need to make a special trip to a recycling facility.

Amazon is working to keep shipping prices low. Because paper is heavier than plastic and can increase shipping costs, the company has invested in "right-sizing" packages to reduce measurements.

This latest move to replace plastic packaging with paper isn't just good for consumers; it's also good for the planet.

It prevents plastic from ending up in the environment. Only 9% of the plastic produced globally is actually recycled, according to data shared by National Geographic, while the rest typically ends up in landfills, green spaces, and waterways.

Finding ways to reduce plastic use helps minimize the amount of waste that pollutes the planet.

Amazon is trying to rethink its position as a major global polluter. From 2019 to 2023, the company's delivery van carbon emissions grew by more than 190%. The company also produces massive amounts of pollution from its data centers.

The company has been putting effort into some eco-friendly initiatives. In 2019, Amazon founded The Climate Pledge, which aims to have the company reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

As part of that effort, the company made a commitment in 2022 to replace 100,000 of its gas-powered delivery vans with electric vehicles.

Amazon says it's working to improve its plastic recycling process, but for now, it's focused on packaging that's easy to open and easy to recycle.

"When you get those things right, it's a win for all of us," said Lindner.

