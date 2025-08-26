Cadbury issues sweeping recall over contamination of popular candy product: 'Consumers should not eat this product'

People have been warned that ingesting the candy could lead to illness or injury.

A popular Cadbury chocolate has been recalled in Australia after it was revealed to contain more than the listed ingredients — there may be plastic included, too.

What's happening?

Cadbury Australia recalled its 10-piece share bag of Marvellous Creations with jelly and popping candy beanies, according to The Economic Times. The company said the product, which has a use-by date of May 26, 2026, could have traces of plastic.

"Consumers should not eat this product … (and) should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund," per the Food Standards Australia recall notice.

People have been warned that ingesting the candy could lead to illness or injury. The Economic Times reported that no other Cadbury Australia products have been impacted.

Why is this recall important?

The Cadbury Australia recall is the latest in a series of food and drink recalls because of plastic contamination, per the Plastic Pollution Coalition. In July, Costco issued a sweeping recall after finding plastic bits in select cheese products. Ingesting plastic can lead to serious health problems for humans.

Plastics can break down into tiny particles called microplastics. According to research, microplastics can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms like bloating and changes in bowel habits. The tiny particles also affect the respiratory and endocrine systems.

A recent study found that food and beverage giants are some of the largest contributors to global plastic pollution. The world produces 57 million tons of plastic pollution each year, putting marine and land species at a higher risk of ingesting microplastics or even becoming entangled, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done about reducing plastic packaging?

Using less plastic in food production and packaging would reduce risks for humans and the environment. Several food and beverage companies are testing the waters with alternative packaging. PepsiCo, for example, recently unveiled new rigid cardboard SnackBoxes in the Netherlands.

Much of the plastics problem involves ineffective policies. However, there are changes on the horizon. The European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation aims to create uniform, sustainable packaging rules for all member states. Australia's National Packaging Targets has a similar mission with a goal of transitioning to reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging.

While stronger regulations will help reduce the amount of plastic pollution that enters the environment, consumers can make a difference at home, too. Ditching single-use plastic products for reusable items will lower plastic consumption, which ultimately means less plastic for animals to ingest.

