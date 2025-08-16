PepsiCo unveils game-changing update to popular snack products: 'Innovative design'

A recent launch of rigid cardboard SnackBoxes in the Netherlands reflects PepsiCo's commitment to transitioning toward 100% recyclable, compostable, biodegradable, or reusable packaging by 2025.

According to a report from ThePackHub, the SnackBoxes have been rolled out across the Netherlands for PepsiCo's highly popular Lay's and Doritos snacks, which have previously been produced with plastic, nonrecyclable materials.

ThePackHub writes: "The innovative design aims to deliver both functional and environmental benefits without compromising on shelf presence or consumer experience."

PepsiCo's boxes will also have "engaging on-pack messages" encouraging consumers to reuse the packaging.

"From crafting activities to home storage solutions, PepsiCo is promoting ideas that extend the life of the box beyond its initial use," The Pack Hub reported.

This messaging initiative will help consumers spend less on furthering plastic pollution through the purchase of typical home storage solutions, usually containing more plastic.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The brand has already released the multipacks across other markets such as Australia, hinting that it is only a matter of time until such snack boxes will be widespread globally. PepsiCo contributes to the 35 tonnes (around 38 tons) of soft plastic from the supply chain annually, which ultimately ends up in landfills, furthering pollution that leaks into water, air, and food supplies.

While PepsiCo's initiative is a step in the right direction, corporations are still largely responsible for creating copious amounts of waste that spur pollution. The brand was recently hit with a lawsuit for allegedly creating more plastic waste through its products. A report also revealed it was responsible for a vast majority of plastic waste found in the Himalayas. This emphasizes that corporations still have a long way to go in cleaning up their impact on the environment.

Still, small steps taken by companies trigger a change in innovative packaging that benefits both consumers and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.