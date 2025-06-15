Essential foods in Bulgaria are getting more expensive, according to the Sofia News Agency. A new report has found that grocery prices in the country surged nearly 11% in the last year, with basics like milk, cheese, and flour becoming harder for families to afford.

What's happening?

According to the Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, wholesale prices for food that previously cost 91 leva (US$53) last year have increased to 101 leva (US$59) per unit. Dairy products have seen some of the steepest hikes, with yogurt and fresh milk up 20% and cheese about 10%. Flour prices have also jumped 17%, which is partially related to a VAT policy change.

Not all categories have surged. Pork, chicken, eggs, and oil have remained relatively stable, while sugar has dipped slightly below last year's price. But the overall trend is clear: The average household grocery bill now costs 10 leva (US$6) more than it did last year, disproportionately affecting lower-income families already struggling to make ends meet.

Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the commission, said climate-related disruptions have played a growing role. "Pricing is determined by market dynamics and available quantities, with climate change being the most significant factor," he told Bulgarian National Radio.

Why is food inflation concerning?

As grocery bills climb, families must make difficult sacrifices — often cutting back on nutrition, medical care, or other essentials. And Bulgaria is not alone. From crop failures driven by drought in Zambia to extreme weather impacting rice harvests in Asia, rising global temperatures are disrupting supply chains and threatening food security worldwide.

These price spikes also widen the inequality gap. While wealthier consumers can absorb higher costs, lower-income households spend a larger share of their money on food. That makes them more vulnerable to economic shocks tied to climate instability.

What's being done about food inflation?

In Bulgaria, prices may start to ease as supply chains stabilize and warmer weather boosts production. Early signs show that milk and butter prices could drop as the milking season ramps up, and fruit and vegetable prices are already beginning to decline. But long-term, the underlying drivers — including rising global temperatures tied to human-generated pollution — must be addressed.

Reducing our reliance on pollution-heavy industries and adopting sustainable farming practices are important steps toward a cleaner, healthier, and more food-secure planet. Consider making your next car an EV or installing solar panels. Meanwhile, consumers should know that a little bit of planning can help them shop smarter and save money at the grocery store.

