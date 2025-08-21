Farmers use surprising ingredient to transform US school foods: 'After many rounds of taste tests … we've dialed it in'

"It's planted, it germinates, it grows, it flowers, it's harvested."

People are recognizing the extensive potential of a humble crop — buckwheat.

Buckwheat, which is actually a seed and not a grain, is one of the most resilient and versatile crops. It's generally overlooked in America, but researchers and farmers want to change that.

Civil Eats reported on the growing appreciation of buckwheat, dubbing it a "climate-solution crop," and sharing reasons many agriculturists love it. The plant grows quickly, pushing out weeds, even in less-than-perfect soil and dry conditions.

Keith Kisler, a farmer on Washington state's Olympic Peninsula, explained to Civil Eats: "I don't do any weed control, and we don't water. It's planted, it germinates, it grows, it flowers, it's harvested."

What's more, buckwheat lays a nutritious foundation for the next crops. Kisler said, "When I follow it with a grain crop, that grain crop does better in that section of the field."

This powerhouse plant offers vitamins A, B, C, and E, plus potassium and magnesium. The seeds can be eaten alone or milled into flour to make just about any baked goods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Washington State University researchers explored its culinary potential in 2021, using a $350,000 Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Project grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Collaborating with local growers like Kisler, the team created a buckwheat pancake mix.

Stephen Bramwell, a Thurston County extension director and WSU agriculture specialist, collected feedback from almost 300 school districts using the mix in lunch programs. He told Civil Eats: "After many rounds of taste tests at the Breadlab and schools, we've dialed it in to 50% buckwheat."

Following that was another USDA grant for the WSU researchers. It funded the More Bang for Your Buckwheat project, which aimed to develop varieties with traits that appeal to farmers and consumers.

The grant also supports the third annual Buckwheat Festival in Burlington. This small event educates people on buckwheat's potential. Beyond pancakes, buckwheat can be used to make plant-based milk alternatives, muffins, chili, bread, beer, tofu, cookies, and soba noodles.

It can also stand in for more climate-sensitive crops. A focus on it could bolster the human food supply and create healthier soil for other crucial crops. Plus, about 35% of the world's food crops rely on pollinators, and one of the most important pollinators — bees — love buckwheat.

This crop could be a solution to future farming challenges caused by the changing climate. When American-grown buckwheat stays in the country, it creates a more sustainable and nutritious food supply for everyone.

Farmers, researchers, and buckwheat advocates want this seed to be a year-round crop embraced by all of America. Pancake mixes and festivals put a spotlight on how this underrated crop could revolutionize the agriculture industry, lessening waste and pollution. More buckwheat could create a cooler, cleaner future for Earth and everyone on it.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.