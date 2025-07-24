Scientists raise red flags after observing unexpected changes in bee behavior: 'This has many implications'

"Not really something that has been considered up to this point."

New research has revealed a troubling link between a common bee behavior and environmental stressors.

What's happening?

As Earth.com reports, rising temperatures and pollutants in the air affect how bees buzz. The action is a method of communication and a means of pollinating certain plants.

As Charlie Woodrow, a post-doctoral researcher at Uppsala University, explains, bees will curl around certain plants and contract their flight muscles hundreds of times a second to release pollen. Using cutting-edge technology, Woodrow studied bumblebees in Europe and found there was a much stronger link between temperature and their behavior than previously understood.

"This has many implications for how we study buzz pollination, as temperature is not really something that has been considered up to this point," he said.

Why is changing bee behavior a concern?

Buzz pollination is energy-intensive and produces metabolic heat. This means that the planet-heating pollution of dirty energy could have a profound impact on which plants bees will choose to pollinate in the future. As Woodrow explains, "If the environment gets too warm, it may simply choose to avoid buzz-pollinated flowers."

Since plants rely on pollination to survive, that could mean a huge disruption in the balance of ecosystems. Similarly, later blooms driven by higher temperatures can throw off the timing of pollination. European and North American bee populations are dropping sharply and threatening the supply of many everyday staples.

What's being done to protect bees?

It's not all bad news. The insights gained from the research could help form the basis for future research into things such as robotic pollination, but the immediate priority is protecting bees.

The best methods for supporting these vital pollinators begin at home. It can be as simple as rewilding a yard with native plants, which is not only a great way to keep those busy little bees buzzing, but it also saves time, money, and effort. Additionally, keeping track of critical climate issues and supporting local initiatives gives pollinators a fighting chance.

