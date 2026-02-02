Buc-ee's customer sparks outrage after witnessing disturbing scene at closing time: 'That's just sad'

"If enough people send an email, it could make a difference."

Texas-based convenience store chain Buc-ee's is famous for its adorable beaver mascot, fresh brisket sandwiches, and some of the cleanest gas station bathrooms around.

But recently, customers have started calling attention to something much less positive about the business: food waste.

What happened?

In the "r/Buccees" subreddit, a shopper said, "I went to my local Buc-ee's last night around 9:00pm. I watched them throw about 50ish sandwiches in the trash. What a waste of food! No telling how much food gets thrown out on a daily basis."

"That's just sad," one person commented. "So many hungry people just to waste all this food and clothing. The CEOs should be ashamed."

"Please email them to contact a local food bank to pick up their surplus," someone else suggested. "If enough people send an email, it could make a difference. I know food banks who would love the opportunity."

Others noted that many retailers, especially those that make ready-to-eat food, must follow strict guidelines for donating leftovers. "Every restaurant and store does that," a third said. "They face civil liability if someone eats out-of-date food and gets sick."

Why is food waste concerning?

While many businesses may have good reasons to throw away food rather than donate it, it's still disheartening to know so much food goes to waste.

According to Feeding America, households and companies in the U.S. waste around 92 billion pounds of food annually, which amounts to nearly 40% of all food produced. Meanwhile, nearly 50 million people face food insecurity across America.

If food is not donated, composted, or repurposed, it ends up in landfills. There, it breaks down and releases potent planet-warming gases, such as methane, which contribute to extreme weather and rising temperatures. Food waste also results in billions of dollars in lost revenue and a massive drain on vital resources like land, water, and energy.

Is Buc-ee's doing anything about this?

Buc-ee's does not publicly disclose its food waste policies, but based on several anecdotal reports from customers, the chain likely does not donate unsold prepared foods to charities due to liability concerns.

Several commenters on the original post suggested Buc-ee's could partner with Too Good to Go to sell surplus food at a discount while helping reduce waste.

Buc-ee's has demonstrated its social responsibility in other ways by donating $1 million to support flood victims after the deadly Fourth of July flood in the Texas Hill Country in 2025, according to MySA.

It also has an official contributions page where organizations can request aid to support critical community needs.

What else are companies doing to address food waste?

Online discount grocery stores such as Martie and Misfits Market are fighting food waste by selling surplus shelf-stable items and "ugly" produce at deep discounts while making food shopping more convenient.

Some ways you can help your wallet and the planet include composting leftovers, which can also serve as fertilizer for your garden, and planning meals ahead of time.

