Officials urge people to eat creatures wreaking havoc on crucial US waterway: 'Let's get it ... in our bellies'

"We need to go back and tell everybody."

There are many ways to combat invasive species, but few are as enticing as cooking up and eating the species that threatens a local ecosystem.

Officials in Virginia are pushing for increased fishing and consumption of blue catfish, which originate in Mississippi and were introduced into the Chesapeake Bay about 50 years ago to draw in anglers, per WVTF. However, the species proved to be invasive, pushing out native species such as rockfish and blue crab, "stuff that we like to eat," Owen Hynson of the Virginia Marine Products Board told the public radio station.

The board makes an annual trip to the state capital to raise awareness of what it does commercially and also encourages the consumption of blue catfish to reduce the creatures' impact on the Chesapeake Bay.

State Del. Marcus Simon told the outlet he planned to spread the word to others to get in on the catfish meal. "We need to go back and tell everybody to start eating all the catfish. Let's get it out of the waterways and in our bellies," he said.

Invasive species not only disrupt the natural ecosystem of a region but can also create severe economic impacts by changing agriculture, hunting, and fishing habits. According to the Geological Survey, invasive species have an estimated economic and health-related cost of over $21 billion annually in the United States.

Catfish aren't the only invasive species that have become a regular meal as a means of reducing their numbers; the practice has been dubbed "invasivorism" by the National Wildlife Federation. One of the most popular choices is lionfish, which has become the focus of its own culinary festival in the Caribbean, showcasing its versatility as an ingredient and encouraging its removal. Another is wild boar, which has been wreaking havoc around North America.

Such solutions are a great way to serve two needs at once, a key step forward in protecting the future of the planet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.