Health experts reveal simple factor that can help people control their weight: 'Has scientific backing'

Can't figure out what to eat tonight?

Consider a savory serving of vegetable biryani or a comforting bowl of masoor dal — healthy vegan options that are as good for your body as they are for the environment.

Health experts are touting the benefits of Indian cuisine, which offers many plant-based dishes, from khichdi (a rice-and-lentil dish) to aloo gobi (cauliflower and potato curry), according to BW HealthcareWorld.

Because these filling foods are naturally low in salt, sugar, and fat, they can help people manage weight, control blood sugar, and reduce cholesterol.

A "vegan diet has scientific backing," said Prashanth Vishwanath, the director of Veganuary India.

Vishwanath added that multiple studies have linked vegetarian and vegan diets to improved cardiovascular outcomes, "which is important for a country like India where heart disease is a leading cause of death."

Extensive research has supported the health benefits of a plant-based diet. One study found that vegetarians had a lower risk of developing various cancers than their meat-eating counterparts. A separate meta-analysis concluded that adopting a plant-based diet reduced the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

People don't need to cut meat completely out of their diets to reap the health benefits of plant-based options, either.

A 30% reduction in a person's consumption of unprocessed red meat could significantly reduce their risk of developing colorectal cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

"A plant-based diet is naturally high in fiber and antioxidants, which improve digestion, keep you feeling full for longer, and support overall heart health," said Dr. Ginni Kalra, Head Dietitian at Aakash Healthcare New Delhi, according to BW HealthcareWorld.

"Over time, this can help control blood sugar, manage weight, and reduce the strain on vital organs," Kalra explained.

Reducing meat consumption isn't just a wise health choice — it's also one of the most impactful lifestyle changes people can make for the environment.

Livestock manure emits methane, a polluting gas that contributes to rising temperatures worldwide. In fact, livestock are responsible for 14.5% of all planet-heating pollution, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization.

For those looking to cut down on meat, the good news is that there are plenty of vegan dishes to choose from, particularly if you're a fan of Indian cuisine.

