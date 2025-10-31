Scientists discover surprising factor that can decrease blood pressure: 'Could have significant long-term health benefits'

Scientists recently uncovered a heartening effect of beetroot juice on the elderly.

Researchers discovered that beetroot juice notably lowers blood pressure in older people. According to Good News Network, the University of Exeter followed prior research that had "shown [how] a high nitrate diet can reduce blood pressure … [and] the risk of heart disease."

As beetroot juice is rich in nitrates and nutrients that nourish a healthy heart, it is especially significant for those of higher ages.

"When older adults drank a concentrated 'shot' of beetroot juice twice a day for two weeks, their blood pressure decreased – an effect not seen in a younger group used for comparison," said Good News Network.

The key difference between age groups was the alteration in the oral biome of subjects under thirty versus those above sixty.

By suppressing bacteria that could become harmful, the juice itself changed the makeup of what was in the older test subjects' mouths, and in turn, they "experienced a notable decrease in the mouth bacteria Prevotella … along with an increase in the growth of bacteria known to benefit health, such as Neisseria."

This discovery falls in line with previous understandings of how nitrate-heavy foods can positively influence the crucial inner workings of the human body.

Evidence has shown that not only do nitrates help with heart health, but they also provide other benefits such as higher protection from metabolic diseases and more efficient food processing, per the NCBI.

Studies like this one bring a sense of hope for those looking to maintain the long-term health of their bodies, and as more research goes into dietary changes that people can implement, more pivotal discoveries will arise as a result.

Study author Anni Vanhatalo, professor at the University of Exeter, emphasized that "encouraging older adults to consume more nitrate-rich vegetables could have significant long term health benefits," though she made sure to clarify "that if you don't like beetroot, there are many nitrate-rich alternatives like spinach, rocket, fennel, celery and kale."

