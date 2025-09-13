Scientists make game-changing discovery that could make cavities a thing of past: 'Could be added to toothpastes and mouthwashes'

Cavities are still one of the most common health problems on the planet.

What if tooth cavities could become a thing of the past? Scientists may have found a way to make this happen.

According to SciTechDaily, researchers in Israel have discovered a natural compound that can reduce Streptococcus mutans biofilm, a key cause of tooth decay, by approximately 90%.

In simple terms, it targets the stubborn layer of bacteria that brushing and flossing may not always remove.

The compound, known as 3,3'-diindolylmethane (DIM), is found in everyday vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower. Even better, it's considered low in toxicity.

"The molecule, which was found to have low toxicity, could be added to toothpastes and mouthwashes," explained lead author Professor Ariel Kushmaro of the Avram and Stella Goldstein-Goren Department of Biotechnology and Engineering.

That's exciting news, especially since cavities are still one of the most common health problems on the planet. Nearly 2.5 billion people deal with them, according to the World Health Organization.

While treatments for fillings and fluoride rinses help, they don't stop plaque from forming in the first place. DIM could change that by going after the root of the problem instead of just fixing the damage.

This breakthrough didn't happen overnight. Researchers carefully screened natural compounds before identifying DIM as a standout.

When they tested it in the lab, the results were impressive: It nearly wiped out the harmful biofilms without damaging healthy tissue around them. That makes it a promising option for safe, long-term use.

The benefits could extend beyond healthier teeth. Fewer cavities means fewer stressful dentist visits, less drilling, and less reliance on the disposable plastics often used in dental work.

It's a small but meaningful way that science can improve our health while also cutting down waste — similar to other innovations, such as toothpaste tablets that can replace plastic tubes.

DIM isn't in stores yet, but that could change soon. Imagine brushing with a toothpaste that significantly reduces cavities from forming — dentist visits would feel a lot less urgent, and keeping your teeth healthy could be a whole lot easier.

