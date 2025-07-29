Officials issue public health alert over popular pantry snack — here's what you need to know

Something dangerous may be lurking in your pantry — and it's not what you might expect.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services has issued a public health alert for contaminated beef jerky products.

What's happening?

Consumer complaints triggered the alert after they reported pieces of plastic in two varieties of Riverbend Ranch beef sticks — original and jalapeño — both sold in 6.9-ounce bags with a best-by date of Nov. 27, 2026. According to WFMJ, the packaging also includes the establishment number "EST. 47282" on the back label.

While stores have pulled the products from shelves — and there's no official recall — officials still worry some people may have them tucked away in a pantry or snack drawer. The FSIS hasn't received any reports of injuries, but it is urging people to discard the jerky or return it to the store.

Why is this alert concerning?

It's not just an isolated mishap. This incident is part of a growing pattern of plastic contamination in the food supply, highlighting the significant reliance of our food systems on plastic, from processing to packaging. That heavy dependence increases the chance of mishaps like this, where bits of plastic end up in food that's already on store shelves.

Swallowing bits of plastic is never a good thing, even if it doesn't hurt you right away. But what's really unsettling is how these tiny pieces — known as microplastics — can build up in our bodies over time. Scientists are still determining exactly what that means for our health. Still, early studies have linked it to conditions such as hormone imbalance, immune system issues, and possibly even increased risks for certain illnesses.

And it's not just our health on the line. Most food packaging ends up as plastic waste, polluting landfills and waterways, and breaking down into microplastics that can circulate back into the food chain. The more we use plastic in food production, the greater the chances are that it will end up in our meals — and into the environment.

What's being done about plastics in food products?

Some companies are exploring safer packaging alternatives — including compostable wraps and refillable containers — to reduce plastic use in the food industry. Advocates are also calling for stronger oversight of manufacturing and better protocols for preventing contamination. Momentum is building for policies that hold food producers accountable when safety standards fall short.

On a personal level, avoiding single-use plastics — especially those used for food packaging — helps reduce your exposure to them. Opting for whole foods, shopping from bulk bins, and supporting brands that prioritize safer packaging are all good steps.

