Winemakers face unprecedented challenges after catastrophic growing season: 'The first word that comes to mind is 'anxiety''

It's happening all across the globe.

British Columbia winemakers faced their roughest growing season yet, according to Canada's National Observer.

What's happening?

Between wildfires, heat waves, and below-freezing weather, BC winemakers are facing serious pressure. Last year's cold snap was a nail in the coffin.

Leandro Nosal, winemaker for Tinhorn Creek, told Canada's National Observer that January 2024's frigid weather killed 98% of the Okanagan Valley's grape harvest, along with other fruit orchards.

Nosal's crop is still chugging on, but increasingly unpredictable weather has set him and other winemakers on edge. He told the Observer, "The first word that comes to mind is 'anxiety.'"

Why do the ruined BC vineyards matter?

Take the U.K., for example. After a prolonged rainy season followed by severe drought, farmers saw their crops wither up and die — right alongside their profits.

Extreme weather doesn't discriminate. Ruined crops result in tough economic losses, which shoot up grocery prices. The New York Times reported that 2023's expensive groceries were due mainly to that year's extreme weather. In fact, experts warned the Times that the planet was entering a multi-year period of oddly high temperatures, driven by pollution.

That was two years ago. Since then, crop losses have only worsened.

What's being done about it?

Nosal and other BC winemakers were forced to source their grapes from outside vineyards. While large companies were able to survive, experts told the Observer that smaller ones may have to sell out.

If you'd like to help on an individual level, consider the cause of such extreme weather. Signing up for community solar, for instance, is a great way to reduce your own personal pollution output. To create change on a large scale, consider voting for pro-climate candidates.

