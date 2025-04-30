Kellogg's under fire after bombshell investigation exposes harmful ingredients in cereals: 'Aimed at misleading parents and families'

Recent scientific discoveries have shed light on the dangers of artificial dyes in our food.

In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated an investigation into Kellogg's for falsely representing its food items to consumers, USA Today reported. Namely, it is being investigated for its continued use of artificial dyes.

What's happening?

Some of the most famous cereals — Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and more — are under fire from the Texas legal system.

According to Attorney General Paxton's announcement, "Some of [Kellogg's] cereals are filled with petroleum-based artificial food colorings that have been linked to hyperactivity, obesity, autoimmune disease, endocrine-related health problems, and cancer in those who consume them."

Kellogg's cereals contain a variety of food dyes, including Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Blue 1. In January 2025, the FDA banned Red 3, and concerned consumers are excited but asking for more to be banned, per Consumer Reports.

In October 2024, actress Eva Mendes called out Kellogg's cereals for containing harmful artificial dyes. Kellogg's responded that its foods complied with regulations, but it is now under scrutiny again.

Why are artificial food dyes important?

Artificial food dyes have been studied by multiple researchers and organizations, and the health risks are numerous, as the Center for Science in the Public Interest detailed.

California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment team highlighted the behavioral and attention problems that the dyes cause in children.

Kellogg's is not alone. Many food producers use these dyes to make their foods more aesthetically pleasing.

The marketing need for foods to look appetizing drove the industry, and concerned scientists and consumers are now trying to change it.

What's being done about artificial dyes in food?

The FDA is making strides to remove these petroleum-based dyes from the food supply in the United States.

Ken Paxton said, "A critical part of fighting for our children's future is putting an end to companies' deceptive practices that are aimed at misleading parents and families about the health of food products," per USA Today.

His investigation into Kellogg's for falsely claiming that it removed unhealthy artificial dyes began in early April of 2025.

Along with Texas, many states have recognized the dangers of these dyes and are moving to enact legislation.

If you want to learn more about food additives, you can check out the Center for Science in the Public Interest's Food Additive Safety Ratings. You can also sign the Consumer Reports petition to ban six harmful dyes from food.

