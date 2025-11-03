Officials take bold action to combat toxic threat to food products: 'Shall not be used to manufacture'

There are additional steps that individuals can take.

The Indian government is working to update a 2018 law to keep its citizens safe from toxic chemicals in food packaging.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India proposed updating the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulation to ban per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and bisphenol A, Packaging Insights reported. A 12-week public comment period is underway, with consumers and businesses encouraged to provide feedback.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are used for their water-, heat-, and oil-resistant properties. They are common components in food packaging as well as nonstick cookware, clothing, and many other everyday products.

BPA is a similar substance that lines packaging and is deployed in the manufacturing of certain plastics. It, like PFAS, can leach from cans and other holders into food and water, creating health risks and contaminating the environment.

"PFAS shall not be used to manufacture food contact materials," the FSSAI legislation draft amendment states, according to Packaging Insights. "Food contact materials manufactured with polycarbonate and epoxy resins shall be free from BPA and its derivatives."

The outlet highlighted that these chemicals endanger human health and the environment, impacting fetuses and delaying puberty. You can avoid the dangers by choosing non-plastic alternatives for drinking vessels and food containers. Instead of microwaving your restaurant leftovers in that polystyrene to-go box, for example, consider a glass or ceramic dish.

In fact, you can do even better by bringing your own receptacle when you dine out. Ditching single-use plastic water bottles and keeping plastic out of the dishwasher are other easy and effective precautions to take, the Food Revolution Network says.

In the case of commercial packaging, Packaging Insights noted that Lecta Self-Adhesives offers a PFAS-free paper product that withstands grease and oil. The packaging is chemically treated, but without the toxins.

This and other packaging developments are helping to usher in a healthier future and reduce toxic waste.

As long as scientists, producers, and eateries continue to work toward these ends, people and governments around the world will benefit.

