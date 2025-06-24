Scientists develop game-changing alternative to common household item made with dangerous materials: 'It's a market-ready solution'

It can sometimes seem like there is a constant onslaught of bad environmental news threatening our health. But dedicated researchers and scientists are constantly working to improve conditions.

Recently, one such team out of Northwestern University made some potentially game-changing innovations that could lead to the replacement of harmful chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFAS are chemicals used in most food packaging because of their ability to repel water and grease. Unfortunately, the other name for them is "forever chemicals" because they don't naturally break down in the environment.

The researchers have created a safe, non-toxic, and affordable alternative that could end PFAS' dominance in food packaging. The material they created is derived from graphene oxide, and testing suggests it can also repel water, oil, and grease while maintaining its strength. Even better, it is easily recyclable or compostable.

The innovative breakthrough was the result of collaboration between Timothy Wei, an adjunct professor of mechanical engineering and chief scientist at Chang Robotics, and a graphene oxide expert and chemistry professor, SonBinh Nguyen. After coming up with their formula, the pair rigorously tested it with the help of their team and found it durable and resistant for food packaging.

This is great news because PFAS have been found in the bloodstreams of 99% of Americans. A Harvard report links them to various serious health problems, including cancer, liver damage, and even decreased fertility.

Incredibly, this is only the latest innovation being developed to tackle harmful chemicals. Scientists in Japan found some success breaking down PFAS using LED lights. And a team from South Korea created a lampshade that can take harmful chemicals out of the air.

As of now, the Northwestern team is figuring out next steps, which will include pilot testing, scaling up production, certifying its recyclability and compostability, and getting FDA food-contact approvals. But the signs of it moving ahead are very promising.

The leaders of the project were understandably excited about their breakthrough.

"This is not just a materials innovation; it's a market-ready solution," said Timothy Wei.

SonBinh Nguyen explained the potential environmental benefits: "This material would be a lot safer for the environment, and a consumer could know that their disposable cup of coffee can safely go in the dumpster or to the compost without spreading harmful chemicals."

