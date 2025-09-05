Manufacturer unveils new product that could transform what food deliveries look like: 'A timely solution'

One U.K.-based company is looking to make single-use plastics a thing of the past with its cutting-edge sustainable packaging derived from plants.

As reported by ThePackHub, Cambridge University-based company Xampla has inked a deal with Bunzl U.K. & Ireland's distribution network. The company's Morro Coating Huhtamaki's "Taste" hot food boxes will now become available to restaurant chains, hotels, and stadiums across the U.K. and Ireland.

Morro Coating is a plant-based, plastic-free, and biodegradable barrier coating for paper and cardboard packaging. Developed by Xampla, the material is a natural polymer designed to replace traditional plastic or PFAS coatings in food service and consumer packaged goods. It is hailed as fully recyclable and does not interfere with standard paper recycling processes.

Alexandra French, CEO of Xampla, spoke with FoodBev Media in 2024 regarding the company's groundbreaking technology.

"With consumers increasingly choosing products based on their environmental credentials, and bans and taxes on single-use plastic, our plastic-free materials are a timely solution for brands seeking a 'drop-in' replacement for plastic," French said.

Single-use plastics have long been noted for their far-reaching negative impacts on the environment. However, these items are designed with convenience in mind and often tackle just one issue before being discarded.

In many cases, single-use plastics are not recycled, contributing to increasing plastic pollution. According to a report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, just 9% of plastic waste is recycled. About half ends up in landfills, while another 22% is not properly disposed of, ending up as litter.

Since plastic is not biodegradable, it can often persist in the environment for extended periods of time, breaking down into microplastics that further contaminate ecosystems and potentially enter the food chain.

Ultimately, French believes that Xampla can play a pivotal role in tackling a growing problem that is affecting our planet.

"Our focus is removing the most polluting, single-use plastics some of which are hidden and cannot be recycled," she said. "One of the problems we are trying to solve is people using plastic for temporary functions."

