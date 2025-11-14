Woman urges people to eat from trees found across US: 'A good trail snack'

A TikToker took to the platform to share a helpful foraging tip that serves the dual purpose of helping to combat an invasive species.

Heidi (@thewatsoncrewfamily) posted a video showing a tasty way for people in different parts of the country to grab a free snack while hiking: look for autumn olive trees.

She explains that autumn olives make "a good trail snack," and have a somewhat sour taste that becomes sweet after the first few moments. She explains that you can make a delicious jam out of the fruit from the tree as well, but cautions that you're going to need a lot of the berries if you hope to do that.

The poster also recommended getting a berry picker if your goal is to make jam, as it makes the process of collecting the number of autumn olive berries you need easier and less time-consuming.

Autumn olive is a shrub native to Asia that arrived in North America in 1830. It was brought over as an ornamental plant that could provide food and habitat to wildlife, according to The Nature Conservancy. It very quickly spread unchecked across the eastern and northwestern United States, fueled by temperate forests and strong precipitation.

Several factors make the Autumn olive a dangerous invasive species. It outcompetes local plants for resources, grows to 20 to 30 feet wide, and changes the chemistry of the soil around it, making it tougher for native plants to grow in the same area.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

It also produces a shocking number of seeds; once it has taken root, an Autumn olive will produce 200,000 seeds each year, which either fall to the ground or are eaten and carried by birds and wildlife to other parts of the region, thereby increasing its spread exponentially.

Making matters worse, if the plant has gotten too big to be uprooted, the only effective ways to remove it are by burning it or repeatedly using herbicide on the cut trunks of the shrub to kill it once and for all.

Removing the berries for jam minimizes the shrub's impact and significantly reduces its potential spread.

Commenters seconded the push to eat the berries.

"One of my favorites tbh," one said.

"Ya eat it up," said another. "Get it out of here, we don't want invasives."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.