Locals develop innovative strategy to fight back against creatures invading waterways: 'We've got a delicious solution'

While exploring the cobblestone streets of Amsterdam, one TikToker came across an interesting initiative locals have started to combat an invasive species.

Gardening guru and chef Jasper (@thatweirdplantguy) shared how American crayfish have invaded the famous canals in the city. To address the issue, locals have taken up fishing as a climate initiative to catch and eat the invasive crayfish.

"We've got a delicious solution for this invasive species—eat 'em to beat 'em!" wrote Jasper in the caption.

Fishing for crayfish in the canals is quite simple and relaxing, according to Jasper. All you need is some netting, bacon, a rock, and a makeshift fishing pole. Simply wrap the rock and bacon up in the netting before casting your line, and in a few minutes, you'll have crayfish hanging on to the netting.

After catching a bunch of crayfish, Jasper joins a group of locals in a park, where they make a cozy campfire to cook the crayfish. The recipe is simple yet delicious — they just boil the fish in water and add some Cajun seasoning.

"These were better than lobster!" claimed Jasper.

TikTokers were intrigued by the process and encouraged locals to continue catching the crayfish.

"Eat as many as you can," responded one user. "Invasive damage."

"I am from Louisiana!" commented another TikToker. "So delicious!!!!"

Invasive species, such as the American crayfish in Amsterdam, threaten the entire balance of the local ecosystem. They not only compete with local species for resources, but they also damage water systems by burrowing into banks. Burrowing, especially, is problematic because it can lead to erosion and increase flood risk.

However, by catching and consuming the crayfish, residents and visitors are helping protect the local ecosystem, thereby contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

TikTokers continued to discuss the benefits of removing this invasive species.

"You're actually helping the environment by eating them," wrote one user.

