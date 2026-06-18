Alfredo sauce sold in 41 states gets FDA's most serious recall alert over salmonella risk

A multi-state Alfredo sauce recall has been elevated to the FDA's highest risk level, alerting shoppers in 41 states, NewsNation reported.

The recall stems from a potentially contaminated ingredient that moved through the broader food supply chain, the FDA Enforcement Report noted.

What happened?

After a supplier recalled dry milk powder over possible salmonella contamination, The Coffee Connexion Co. of Tennessee pulled 913 cases of its Alfredo sauce, NewsNation said.

On June 4, the FDA labeled the action a Class I recall, its most severe category, after the company had started the recall on May 6.

Consumers in 41 states received the sauce. They include California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, according to the FDA.

The affected end product is Alfredo sauce that has Best By dates running through the first half of 2028.

Why does it matter?

Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Symptoms often include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and severe cases may require hospitalization, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Under FDA rules, a Class I recall reflects the agency's highest risk assessment. In the FDA's words, that designation indicates a "reasonable probability" that consuming the product "will cause adverse health consequences or death."

While the recall applies to only 913 cases of Alfredo sauce, the fact that it is now under this highest risk is concerning. It also reveals that catching contamination and informing customers can take a long time.

For many unlucky buyers, that means they could have been subject to any number of symptoms in the meantime as the company and regulators figured out what products to recall.

What can I do?

If you recently bought Alfredo sauce and suspect it may be part of this recall, do not eat it. Check the brand and seller information, and set the product aside until you can confirm whether it is affected.

Consumers can also watch for recall notices from the FDA, the manufacturer, or the retailer where the product was purchased. If the sauce matches the recalled product, dispose of it or follow the seller's instructions for a return or refund.

If the sauce has already been used, symptoms of foodborne illness may appear in the following days, especially for anyone in a higher-risk group.

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