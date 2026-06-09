Deadly listeria outbreak traced to recalled cheese that may be sold under multiple labels

Samples from sick patients were collected from March 6, 2023, through May 9, 2026.

Federal regulators say recalled requeson, a soft cheese similar to ricotta, has been connected to a fatal listeria outbreak. They also warn that affected products may not be obvious to shoppers scanning store shelves.

Because the cheese can be distributed under different labels, some consumers may still have it at home without realizing it is tied to the outbreak.

What happened?

Food Safety News reported that a listeria investigation involving Clover Hill Dairy LLC of Mechanicsville, Maryland, spans three states: Maryland, New York, and Virginia. The Food and Drug Administration says the outbreak dates back to 2023 and has sickened eight people, including seven who were hospitalized and one who died.

According to the FDA, samples from sick patients were collected from March 6, 2023, through May 9, 2026. Seven people were interviewed, and five said they had eaten cheese before becoming ill; two of them specifically identified Clover Hill Dairy requeson.

The inquiry narrowed after two relatives in Suffolk County, New York, became sick after buying food from a retailer in Brentwood. Five cheese samples from the retailer were tested, with one later testing positive for listeria monocytogenes. The FDA said genome sequencing showed it matched the outbreak strain.

Officials said a May 27 inspection linked the cheese to Clover Hill Dairy. A separate sample from an unopened 18-pound bucket of the company's requesón also tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

Clover Hill Dairy announced a voluntary recall on June 3, and the Maryland Department of Health then suspended the company's operating license, the FDA said.

What are the symptoms?

According to Food Safety News, symptoms of listeria infection may include "vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness." Symptoms may not develop for up to 70 days after exposure to listeria.

Listeria can cause severe illness, lengthy hospital stays, and even death in severe cases. Soft cheeses can be especially risky when contaminated because they are often eaten without any additional cooking.

FDA officials say the affected cheese may be marketed under labels other than Clover Hill Dairy's. That means shoppers may need to review the manufacturer information, not just the brand name on the front, and check whether the plant number "24-128" appears on the package.

What can I do?

If you have requeson or soft ricotta at home, inspect the package closely. Because these products may be sold under different labels, the FDA advises checking the manufacturer details and confirming whether the plant number is listed.

If you find a matching product, do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase if returns are accepted. If the cheese has been removed from its original packaging or you are unsure who made it, contacting the retailer may help determine whether it came from Clover Hill Dairy.

The FDA says the case remains in the early stages of the investigation and that other products may soon be included. Maryland officials have already issued a consumer advisory and are continuing a follow-up review.

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